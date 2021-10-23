The Trey Lance experiment has indeed been a disappointment so far for the 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on October 23, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Of the five quarterbacks taken in the first 15 picks of the 2021 draft, four have become their team’s starters. One has not.

That one, of course, is 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. From the moment the 49ers moved from No. 12 to No. 3, the writing became sandblasted into the concrete. Jimmy Garoppolo would be traded or cut by the team, sooner or later.

The time for saying “later” to Jimmy G has become later than sooner because, quite simply, Lance hasn’t shown that he’s the better option than Garoppolo.

Think about that one for a second. The 49ers invested the 12th overall pick, two more first-round picks, and a third-round pick in a quarterback who has been, to date, unable to prove that he’s the better option than a middle-of-the-pack quarterback who can’t stay heathy and who sufficiently freaked out coach Kyle Shanahan during the 2019 playoffs to prompt Shanahan to go three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust for the balance of the divisional round win over the Vikings and the NFC Championship shredding of the Packers.

Garoppolo remains the starter in part because the locker room is loyal to the incumbent. If they saw that Lance was clearly the better option, the loyalties would immediately pivot to the rookie.

None of this is to say that Lance won’t develop. However, at a time when more and more young quarterbacks are arriving via round one and instantly becoming starters, the guy in whom the 49ers invested three first-round picks and a third-round pick should be starting.

It may not be his fault. Maybe he shouldn’t have been the third overall pick. Maybe Shanahan is better with veterans than rookies. Maybe the third pick should have been Justin Fields or Mac Jones. Maybe the 49ers, after passing on Patrick Mahomes in 2017 and telling Tom Brady “no thanks” to a homecoming in 2020, pushed the needle too far the other way, going all in when they should have just stayed put.

The 49ers could have had Mahomes. They could have had Brady. They could have stayed at No. 12, kept their future first-round picks, and waited to see how the board played out. Instead, they still have Garoppolo, who will definitely start on Sunday night because he has recovered from his latest injury and because Lance, in his only start of the season, suffered a knee injury that has him out for the game.

To summarize, then, the 49ers had a veteran quarterback who is average at best and who can’t consistently stay healthy, along with the 12th overall pick in the draft, a third-round pick in 2021, and their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. Now, they have a veteran quarterback who is average at best and who can’t consistently stay healthy, along with a rookie quarterback who has yet to beat out the veteran quarterback who is average at best and who, in one start, suffered a knee injury that two weeks later hasn’t healed.

Maybe Lance will eventually become the franchise’s next Joe Montana. Maybe Lance will get his fingerprints on three or four Lombardi Trophies. For now, though, it’s obvious that the move isn’t paying dividends for a team with 2021 Super Bowl aspirations that has lost three of its first five games and that will be hard pressed to even make the playoffs if they rack up their fourth loss before Halloween.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “The Trey Lance experiment has indeed been a disappointment so far for the 49ers

  1. Trey Lance’s Bisons suspended their 2020 season and Lance had limited total collegiate pass attempts. The 49ers drafted him knowing he needed development which is why they’ve been calling Average Jim their starter since March. The 49ers have been an offensive disappointment thus far this season but I don’t consider raw Lance as part of that disappointment- yet. In his first chaotic start, Lance did nearly enough to beat the undefeated Cardinals on the road, which points to him being an encouraging prospect. Of course, he could fail to properly refine his throwing, but it’s way too early to judge.

  2. Maybe a team that can’t hardly keep any of its many starting running backs healthy for more than a couple weeks should have realized that the dimension a running quarterback would add to its offense is an even more frequently injured quarterback. They traded three 1st round picks and more, mortgaged the future, to put an extra piece of fine china in a china shop with a bull in it.

  3. R-E-L-A-X.

    The rookie started one game. Give him time.

    It’s not like the other 2021 rookie QB starters have been playing lights out.

  4. Really Florio??? You’re really putting that on this dude who is a rookie? I’m a Saints fan who hates the niners and even I think this is a ridiculous take six games into the season. Bless your heart

  5. If in 2022 Lance looks basically the same as he does now, someone will probably get fired in 2023.

  7. Everyone knew Lance would be a project after playing only one year in a minor conference. The media’s gonna be the media though.

  9. Noners knew Lance required development when they drafted him. Its too soon to judge him. Right this article after training camp next year if it applies.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.