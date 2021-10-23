Titans activate Darrynton Evans, Larrell Murchison from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans activated running back Darrynton Evans and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Both players are eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Evans injured his left knee in a preseason game, and the Titans placed him on injured reserve to start the season. He missed the first four games.

Evans, a third-round choice in 2020, had 16 touches for 81 yards and a touchdown last season as a rookie and averaged 22.9 yards on nine kickoff returns. He played only five games.

Murchison went on injured reserve Oct. 2 with an elbow injury. He had three tackles and one tackle for loss in the first three games.

The Titans also elevated receiver Mason Kinsey and defensive back Chris Jones from the practice squad. They waived running back Mekhi Sargent from the active roster.