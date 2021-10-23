Whitney Mercilus laughs off Randall Cobb saying leaving Houston is like leaving prison

Getty Images

When Randall Cobb was traded from Houston to Green Bay this offseason, he joked that it was like getting out of prison. This week Whitney Mercilus signed with Green Bay after being cut by Houston, and he decided not to wade into that particular comparison.

Mercilus acknowledged he heard what Cobb said at the time, but he laughed and said, “Oh, man, we’re not going to wander into that one.”

“Yeah, I heard. I heard because I was with the Texans,” Mercilus said. “I enjoyed my time there. The fans embraced me ever since I got in there. It was great. A lot of great players I got to play with during my time.”

Mercilus acknowledged that it’s a major change going from Houston to Green Bay, but he didn’t say anything negative about the Texans.

“Not each franchise is equal,” he said. “With that being said, I’m just grateful to be here.”