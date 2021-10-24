49ers score a touchdown, down 20-18 early in fourth quarter

Getty Images

Since scoring a second field goal in the first quarter, the 49ers had been inept on offense with four punts and two fumbles.

But San Francisco came alive in the final period, scoring a touchdown to bring the game within two points.

it took only three plays for the 49ers to score after Mohamed Sanu returned a punt to San Francisco’s 30-yard line. Garoppolo hit Deebo Samuel with a 29-yard pass down to the Indianapolis 41. Then he hit tight end Charlie Woerner for a 27-yard gain. Finally, Samuel came open in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown with 13:07 left in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco went for two to tie the game, but Garoppolo’s pass was broken up at the line of scrimmage.

Garoppolo is now 12-of-21 passing for 159 yards with a touchdown. But he also has fumbled twice, losing one of them.

But the 49ers will have to complete their comeback without safety Jaquiski Tartt. He has a knee injury and has been declared out.