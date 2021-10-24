49ers take early 9-0 lead after Jonathan Taylor fumble

Getty Images

Conditions are wet and rainy in Santa Clara, Calif. for tonight’s matchup between the Colts and 49ers.

So far, San Francisco is handling it better than Indianapolis.

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell took five carries for 57 yards on the 49ers’ opening drive, getting in the end zone with a 14-yard touchdown run.

But kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point, keeping the score at 6-0.

The 49ers used several misdirection plays to take advantage of the Colts’ aggressiveness early. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started the game with a bootleg pass to receiver Deebo Samuel. Then Mitchell had runs of 20, 14, and 14 yards to arrive at pay dirt.

The Colts then fumbled away their first possession on their first play. Cornerback Josh Norman punched the ball out of running back Jonathan Taylor’s arm and linebacker Fred Warner was there to recover it.

But after Mitchell ran for 12 more yards, the 49ers called three straight passes and had to settle for a 34-yard field goal attempt.

Fortunately for San Francisco, Slye put this kick through the uprights for a 9-0 lead with 8:12 left in the first quarter.