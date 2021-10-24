After Jimmy Garoppolo fumble, Jonathan Taylor scores 5-yard touchdown for 20-12 lead

Getty Images

The rain has helped cause another turnover, this time a fumble by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

And already up by a point, the Colts were able to use the takeaway to extend their lead.

Garoppolo at first was able to avoid a sack by defensive end Kwity Paye, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad came around the corner and knocked the ball out of the quarterback’s hand. Paye was there to recover the loose ball, giving Indianapolis an extra possession starting at San Francisco’s 33-yard line.

Indianapolis then drew another defensive pass interference penalty — the fourth called of the night — to move the ball 38 yards to San Francisco’s 5-yard line.

A play later, Jonathan Taylor took in a 5-yard touchdown with 3:45 left in the third quarter. Michael Badgley hit the extra point to give Indianapolis a 20-12 advantage.

With how much the rain is affecting the game, that might be all Indianapolis needs to win. But the visitors need to protect the football through the rest of the contest.