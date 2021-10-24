Bears place Caleb Johnson on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Bears put tight end Jimmy Graham on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday and they added another player to the list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson has been placed on the list and will not play on Sunday. Linebacker Robert Quinn went on the list last Tuesday, but running back Damien Williams came off the list on Saturday.

Vaccinated players who are asymptomatic can be activated after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. If a player can’t meet those criteria or is unvaccinated, they will be out at least 10 days.

Johnson has played on special teams in five games this season. He has four tackles and a fumble recovery.