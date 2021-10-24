Bengals blowout Ravens in Baltimore, move into first place with 41-17 victory

Getty Images

Entering Week Seven, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had never lost to the Bengals as a starter.

But these aren’t the Bengals of recent years.

Cincinnati went into Baltimore and beat down the Ravens on Sunday, coming away with a 41-17 victory.

Things got so bad for the Ravens that the team effectively waived the white flag and put in backup quarterback Tyler Huntley with 6:59 left in the fourth quarter.

The two teams seemed evenly matched through the first two quarters, with Cincinnati taking a 13-10 lead into halftime. But the Bengals turned things up in the third quarter. After Jackson hit receiver Marquise Brown with a 39-yard touchdown, Burrow connected with tight end C.J. Uzomah for a 32-yard score.

Then rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase went off, taking a short slant on third-and-2 for an 82-yard score to give his team a 27-17 lead.

The Bengals looked like they had an opportunity to effectively put the game away early in the fourth quarter, but Burrow made his one bad throw of the day and got picked off by Marlon Humphrey in the end zone.

But it was no matter, as Cincinnati’s defense stopped the Ravens on fourth-and-7 at their own 38.

Joe Mixon ran in a 21-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive. And Samaje Perine put the exclamation point on the contest with his 46-yard touchdown.

That prompted Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh to remove Jackson from the game. Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor did the same with Burrow.

Burrow did plenty in his three and a half quarters of work, finishing 23-of-38 for 416 yards with three touchdowns and a pick. Chase had eight catches for 201 yards with a touchdown. Right end C.J. Uzomah had three catches for 91 yards with a pair of TDs.

The Bengals sacked Jackson five times — equaling his career-high of sacks taken in a regular-season game.

With the win, Cincinnati is now tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North, and the Bengals hold the tiebreaker. They’re now 2-0 against divisional opponents on the road this season.