Bengals lead Ravens 13-10 at halftime

For much of the first half, the Bengals and Ravens were engaged in a defensive battle.

But in the middle of the second quarter, the two teams got their offenses going. And after kicking a 30-yard field goal with six seconds left in the period, Cincinnati leads 13-10 at the break.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase has started earning a reputation for making big plays during two-minute drills and did so again on Sunday. On second-and-10 with 32 seconds left, Chase caught a pass over the middle and took it 26 yards to Baltimore’s 19. That helped set up Evan McPherson to send his second field goal of the half through the uprights.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is 13-for-24 passing for 181 yards with a touchdown. Tight end C.J. Uzomoah caught the 55-yard score midway through the second quarter, which gave Cincinnati a 10-3 lead.

But the Ravens scored in response, with a 1-yard touchdown run by Devonta Freeman capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Quarterback Lamar Jackson started 0-for-4, but finished the first two quarters 7-of-14 passing for 117 yards. He also has been the only ground game Baltimore’s managed, rushing for 63 yards on eight carries.

Cincinnati’s defense has gotten after Jackson, too, with Sam Hubbard and Larry Ogunjobi combining for three sacks on the QB.

The Ravens get the ball first to start the second half.