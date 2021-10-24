Bengals take 10-3 lead with C.J. Uzomah’s 55-yard touchdown

Getty Images

For much of the first half, the Ravens and Bengals have been engaged in a defensive battle, with both teams starting the day with three punts and a field goal.

But Cincinnati was able to reach the paint first with the longest play of the game so far.

On first-and-10 from the Bengals’ 45, quarterback Joe Burrow evaded pressure in the pocket, slid to his left, and fired a strike to C.J. Uzomah. The tight end then did the rest, taking the ball in for a 55-yard touchdown.

Burrow has started the game 7-for-15 passing with 118 yards and a touchdown.

Though they got the game’s first touchdown, the Bengals are just 1-for-6 on third down.

The Ravens also have an injury concern, as right tackle Patrick Mekari is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Tyre Phillips has entered the game at right tackle.