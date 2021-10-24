Bengals take 34-17 lead with Joe Mixon 21-yard touchdown

Getty Images

The Bengals are pouring it on.

While Joe Burrow threw an interception in the end zone that could have let the Ravens back in the game, Cincinnati’s defense came up with a big stop to render the turnover inconsequential. Baltimore elected to go for it on fourth-and-7 from their own 38-yard line and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither broke up the pass to to give the Bengals the ball back.

It wasn’t long before Cincinnati took advantage of the good field position, with running back Joe Mixon taking in a 21-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the possession to give Cincinnati a 34-17 lead.

With just under 10 minutes to go, the Bengals have racked up 471 yards of offense. Mixon has 56 yards rushing, but Burrow is 23-for-38 passing for 416 yards with three touchdowns. Receiver Ja'Marr Chase has eight receptions for 201 yards with a touchdown.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never lost to the Bengals as a starter, but that looks like it’s about to change.