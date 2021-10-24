Buccaneers CB coach Kevin Ross out Sunday, Richard Sherman to help fill his role

Getty Images

The Bears announced that they won’t have linebacker Caleb Johnson for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers because of COVID protocols and the Buccaneers will be shorthanded on their coaching staff for the same reason.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross will not be with the team on Sunday. Ross will need two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to come back before a 10-day quarantine period is up.

Ross spent 14 years as an NFL corner before moving into coaching. He’s in his third year with the Bucs.

Ross missed practice time this week and Schrager reports that injured cornerback Richard Sherman helped fill in for him. Sherman is expected to do the same during Sunday’s game.