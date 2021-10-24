Buccaneers cruise to 6-1 with dominant win over Bears

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 24, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Some games are good, old-fashioned butt-kickings, and today’s game in Tampa was one of them.

The Buccaneers absolutely dominated the Bears, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, making it 35-3 at halftime and cruising through an easy second half to win 38-3.

Tom Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards, with four touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks, before giving way to Blaine Gabbert in the fourth quarter. Brady became the first player in NFL history to reach 600 career passing touchdowns and is now at an NFL-record 602 for his career.

It wasn’t all great news for the Bucs: They’ve already been devastated by injuries in the secondary, and they had another one when cornerback Dee Delaney left with an ankle injury. Those secondary injuries could be an issue as the season progresses. But the Buccaneers are now 6-1, and one of the clear favorites to come out of the NFC and repeat as Super Bowl champions. Tampa Bay is firing on all cylinders right now.

The Bears, meanwhile, are a mess. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is struggling and the team isn’t doing much to help him. Fields threw three interceptions and was sacked four times, and the 3-4 Bears need to get things turned around in a hurry.

  1. Bears could have drafted Mac Jones!
    Should have drafted Mac Jones…
    Felds No better than Trubisky….

    Bucs looking dominant and growing stronger!

  2. The Bears defense isn’t the best but they deserve better than that pathetic offense. Screw the yards rushing. Look at the score board.

    Not a fan of Nagy but the failure on the OL is so apparent and that is on Pace.

    McCaskey: Start the change NOW

  3. The standard of QB play this season is simply astonishing. Kept an eye on this game same time as Cards/Texans and amazed how well Kyler and Brady playing. Earlier Rodgers balled again. That just NFC.
    This is season is high quality football from the best and they are so close in performances.

  4. Nagy the offensive genius……..meaning humiliating offense genius should be fired, along with Pace for the horrible offensive line and receiver room. Now!!!!!

  5. What a moronic decision to put this game on nationally, it was over after the first Qtr

  7. Nagy wanted to sit Fields. The Chicago sports fans stomped their little feet long and hard enough that word came down from the top: Fields plays.

    Well congratulations, Chicago. You’ve “Trubisky’ed” another one. And of course, now you want to blame Nagy for it.

  9. Man I thought the Eagles offense was bad. Switched between our game and this one and saw a whole new level of ineptitude.

