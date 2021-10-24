C.J. Uzomah had a good reason for not getting tackled on his two touchdown catches

Getty Images

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah celebrated National Tight End Day with a couple of long catches and runs for touchdowns. On both plays, he got away from the last Cincinnati defender who had a shot to bring him down.

For one, it was a quick shove that sprang Uzomah. For the other, it was a nifty stop-and-start move. He had a very good reason for both evasive maneuvers.

Uzomah told PFT by phone after the game that the Cincinnati offense has a rule. If you’re tackled by the last man, you must perform 15 pushups in front of the entire offense. Uzomah had no interest in doing that.

“Hey look, I do pushups on my own time,” Uzomah said. “I’m not trying to do them in front of the team.”

The two touchdowns give Uzomah a career high of five, with 10 games still to play. He’ll likely have a few more this season, at a minimum. The 5-2 Bengals likely will have a ew more wins, too, at a minimum.