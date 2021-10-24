Cardinals start slow but lead Texans 17-5 at halftime

Getty Images

The Cardinals got off to a slow start, but they are rolling now.

Arizona gained 1 net yard on nine plays on its first three drives, which ended in two punts and a safety. On its next three possessions of the first half, the Cardinals had 28 plays and rolled to 194 yards, scoring two touchdowns and a field goal.

The Cardinals, who trailed 5-0, lead the Texans 17-5 at halftime.

Kyler Murray has thrown touchdown passes of 1 yard to former Texans great DeAndre Hopkins and 5 yards to Christian Kirk. Murray is 13-of-18 for 159 yards.

He has taken two sacks and was tackled in the end zone by Jacob Martin, though Martin got away with a facemask penalty. Murray was shaken up on the safety but did not miss a snap after a brief trip to the medical tent.

Maliek Collins had a hit on Murray with 18 seconds left in the half that drew a questionable roughing the passer penalty. Collins avoided a helmet-to-helmet hit and still got flagged. The Cardinals’ 61-yard drive ended in a Matt Prater 31-yard field goal with five seconds left in the second quarter.

A.J. Green has two catches for 54 yards, while Kirk has three receptions for 37 yards and Hopkins four for 32.

The Texans have only 83 yards and five first downs. Davis Mills is 10-of-12 for 72 yards.