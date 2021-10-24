Chris Jones set to play for Chiefs on Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs are set to get Chris Jones back on their defensive line for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Jones missed the last two games with a wrist injury, but he took part in practice this week and was listed as questionable on Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to play as the Chiefs try to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Finding a way to slow Titans running back Derrick Henry down would be a major boost to their chances of getting that win. The prospect of moving Jones back to defensive tackle from defensive end came up with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo this week.

“”I’m not sure where we’ll be with that, yet,” Spagnuolo said, via Arrowhead Pride. “But he has been inside — most of it’s been third down and maybe some second-and-longs, so he hasn’t lost all the reps in there. What’s been hard is because of the injury, he hasn’t been out there doing either-or, so we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week — but we like moving Chris around. Sometimes, that’s dictated by the down and distance and how the play’s going — the whole thing.”

The Chiefs haven’t had much success stopping anyone this season, so they’ll be hoping Jones’ return gives the a shot in the arm.