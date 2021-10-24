Darren Waller out for Raiders against Eagles

Getty Images

The Raiders will be trying for their second straight win when they host the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, but their bid will come without the help of tight end Darren Waller.

Waller is inactive after injuring his ankle during Friday’s practice. He wasn’t given an injury designation on Friday, but the team downgraded him to questionable on Saturday.

It’s a big loss for the Raiders as Waller leads the team in receptions and always makes for tough matchups for opposing defenses. Quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Amik Robertson, running back Peyton Barber, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, and tackle Jackson Barton are also inactive for Vegas.

The Eagles will not have quarterback Gardner Minshew, safety Anthony Harris, cornerback Tay Gowan, cornerback Mac McCain, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, guard Sua Opeta, or defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu on Sunday.