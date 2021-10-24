DeAndre Hopkins’ touchdown against his former team gives Cardinals 7-5 lead

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins spent seven seasons in Houston and caught 632 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. He’s in his second season in Arizona after an ill-advised trade by the Texans.

Hopkins scored against his former team, catching a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray with 9:01 remaining in the second quarter. It has given the Cardinals their first points of the day and their first lead.

Arizona leads Houston 7-5.

Hopkins’ touchdown followed a Zach Ertz run for 4 yards to the 1-yard line. Officials initially ruled a fumble recovered by Desmond King. But replay overturned it as Ertz’s knee was down before he lost the ball.

Hopkins has three catches for 17 yards.

He has seven touchdowns for the season, which is one more than he had last season.

J.J. Watt, who spent 10 years in Houston, made his first tackle on the Texans’ series after Hopkins’ touhdown. Watt stopped David Johnson for a 2-yard loss. Johnson was traded by Arizona to Houston in the Hopkins trade.