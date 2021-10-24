Derek Carr shines, Raiders beat Eagles 33-22

Getty Images

Rich Bisaccia is now 2-0 as the head coach of the Raiders.

The Raiders rattled off 30 straight points after falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter and then went into cruise control to finish off a 33-22 victory. The win moves the Raiders to 5-2 on the season and the Eagles will head back to Philly with a 2-5 mark.

Derek Carr continued his strong start to the 2021 season by going 31-of-34 for 323 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the win. The interception was the only real blemish on the day as Carr threw behind running back Jalen Richard in the red zone, but he made up for it with touchdown throws to Bryan Edwards and Foster Moreau. Moreau had six catches for 60 yards to help make Darren Waller‘s absence a non-factor for the AFC West club.

Running back Josh Jacobs picked up 68 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown before leaving with a chest injury. Kenyan Drake took over and finished with 79 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Las Vegas has a bye next week, so Jacobs will have time to heal before they return to action against the Giants on November 7.

The Eagles started with a touchdown, but their offense went nowhere for most of the second and third quarters of the game. They did drive the ball to the one-yard-line late in the third quarter, but quarterback Jalen Hurts couldn’t handle a shotgun snap and Cory Littleton recovered for Las Vegas. Yannick Ngakoue had two sacks and the Raiders also forced a fumble by running back Kenneth Gainwell in the first half.

Hurts was 18-of-34 for 236 yards and two touchdowns and he added 61 rushing yards, but too much of that came when the Raiders were comfortably ahead after halftime. He’ll try to do better in Detroit next weekend.