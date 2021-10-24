Derrick Henry throws a touchdown pass to give Titans a 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Derrick Henry not only can run for big yards, but he can throw touchdown passes, too.

He did it all on the Titans’ opening drive: Henry caught a pass for 3 yards, ran four times for 17 yards and threw a touchdown pass.

His touchdown pass came on a direct snap. He faked like he was running up the middle and then threw a 5-yard jump pass to MyCole Pruitt in the back of the end zone. It was Henry’s first career touchdown pass.

It has the Titans with a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

The Titans faced only one third down in the eight-play, 75-yard drive. They drew Frank Clark offsides before the snap to set up a third-and-inches from the 8, and Henry ran for 3 yards to set up the touchdown.

Ryan Tannehill went 3-for-3 for 31 yards.