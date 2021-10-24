Despite Detroit’s hot start, Rams lead Lions 17-16 at halftime

Getty Images

The Lions started off hot, pulling out all the stops to take a 10-0 lead.

But the pendulum has swung back in the Rams’ direction, as Los Angeles has a 17-16 advantage at halftime.

After quarterback Jared Goff hit running back D'Andre Swift on a screen for a 63-yard touchdown, the Lions executed a surprise onside kick to steal a possession. Then when the club faced fourth-and-7 at the 50-yard line, Detroit completed a fake punt, with Jack Fox passing to cornerback Bobby Price for a first down. That led to Austin Seibert‘s 37-yard field goal to give the club a 10-0 lead.

Seibert also hit a 47-yard field goal early in the second quarter and a 41-yarder with nine seconds left in the half.

But the Rams grabbed the halftime lead with two straight touchdown drives in the second quarter.

Second-year receiver Van Jefferson caught an 11-yard touchdown from Stafford with 8:36 left in the second quarter. And then Stafford threw his 300th career touchdown pass to receiver Cooper Kupp with 1:23 left in the half.

Stafford is 17-for-23 with 166 yards and two touchdowns against his old team. Goff is 9-for-18 for 156 yards with a touchdown.

The Rams will get the ball first to start the second half. Los Angeles hasn’t lost a game under head coach Sean McVay when leading at halftime.