Dolphins aren’t the only team that could land Deshaun Watson

The Dolphins want Deshaun Watson, and Watson wants the Dolphins. But even though Miami is Watson’s first choice, there’s still a chance he’ll end up somewhere else.

As the trade talks continue between the Texans and the Dolphins, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that one other team has made the Texans an offer that the Texans likely would take, if that’s where Watson ultimately decides he wants to go.

The source didn’t identify the team. The universe of franchises believed to be in the fringes of the conversation include the Eagles, Panthers, and Broncos. Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reported earlier today that the Eagles are out. My guess (and it’s just a guess at this point) would be that if it’s not the Dolphins, it will be the Panthers.

The bottom line is that Watson has plenty of control over his destination, thanks to his no-trade clause. So if, for some reason, Watson decides not to waive the no-trade clause to be traded to Miami, there’s another team for which he’d trade it.

Although the trade deadline doesn’t arrive until Tuesday, November 2, a sense of urgency seems to be emerging. A deal could be happening soon. And while Miami is the likely destination, that one other team could be the place where he ends up, if he decides to waive his no-trade clause for that team and not for the Dolphins.