Dolphins, Panthers are the Deshaun Watson trade destinations

Earlier today, we wrote that there’s a team other than the Dolphins that could still land quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans. We can now identify that team.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the other team is the Carolina Panthers.

The decision as to a final destination likely will be made by Watson, who has a no-trade clause and thus can veto any specific deal. Watson, put simply, has a decision to make.

A decision is expected soon. It’s not impossible that someone else could get involved. At this point, however, it’s the Dolphins as the favorites and the Panthers as the next possible landing spot, with Watson being the one who will make the final call.

The trading period closes on Tuesday, November 2, at 4:00 p.m. ET. If/when a deal happens, expect it to happen sooner than the deadline.