Eagles jump out to 7-0 lead in Las Vegas

Getty Images

The Eagles’ comeback bid against the Buccaneers fell short in Week Six, but they’re going to try playing from in front against the Raiders this Sunday.

Jalen Hurts hit running back Kenneth Gainwell for a 13-yard touchdown to cap the opening drive of the game and stake the road team to a 7-0 lead in Las Vegas.

It was an eight-play, 67-yard drive for the Eagles and it included a 24-yard pass to tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert did not play last Thursday because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list.

It also featured four carries for 24 yards for Miles Sanders and a strong day running the ball would be a welcome change of pace for Philadelphia.