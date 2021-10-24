Eagles try onside kick, Raiders recover and extend lead to 24-7

Getty Images

The Eagles gave up 17 straight points to the Raiders after scoring a touchdown to open the game and they were facing the prospect of giving the ball to Las Vegas to start the second half, so head coach Nick Sirianni tried to do something to change the momentum.

Jake Elliott tried an onside kick to start the second half, but Raiders fullback Alex Ingold recovered and the Raiders didn’t waste any time getting ball back into the end zone. Kenyan Drake powered the ball four yards for a touchdown and the Raiders now lead 24-7 after a six-play drive early in the third quarter.

The Raiders would have made it into the end zone even sooner if not for an unnecessary roughness penalty on wideout Henry Ruggs. Ruggs was flagged for lowering his head to initiate contact on a 10-yard run. It’s a rare call on an offensive player, but Derek Carr made the penalty moot when he hit tight end Foster Moreau for 21 yards.

Drake should be seeing a lot of playing time the rest of the way. Josh Jacobs has been ruled out with a chest injury, which means both teams are down a back because Miles Sanders left on the second Eagles drive with an ankle injury.