Evan Engram is expected to play for Giants

The Giants ruled out three key offensive players on Friday, but it looks like tight end Evan Engram will be able to play.

Engram missed Thursday’s practice with a calf injury, but returned on Friday and was listed as questionable to face the Panthers. According to multiple reports on Sunday morning, Engram is expected to play.

Engram missed the first two games of the regular season and has 14 catches for 127 yards in the last four games. The Giants have lost the last two of those games and will be trying to avoid a 1-6 start to the year on Sunday.

It’s less clear if wide reciever Sterling Shepard will be on hand for that effort. Shepard has a hamstring injury and those reports indicate that pregame warmups will determine his status.

Running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney have been ruled out. Wide receivers Darius Slayton and John Ross were also listed as questionable.