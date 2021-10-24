Falcons kick last-play field goal for 30-28 win over Dolphins

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes, the second of which gave the Dolphins the lead with 2:27 remaining, but it was too much time for Matt Ryan.

Ryan led the Falcons on a nine-play, 57-yard drive to set up Younghoe Koo‘s 36-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta a 30-28 victory.

Ryan went 25-of-40 for 336 yards with two touchdowns, an interception and a lost fumble as the Falcons rolled to 325 yards.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts caught seven passes for 163 yards.

Tagovailoa had an up-and-down day, the same as his career, going 32-of-40 for 291 yards with four touchdowns but two costly interceptions. His picks came after the Dolphins had reached the Atlanta 14 and the Atlanta 32, the latter set up by Xavien Howard‘s interception of Ryan.

Tagovailoa also ran for 29 yards on four carries.

Mike Gesicki caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.