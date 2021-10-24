Falcons lead Dolphins 13-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Dolphins have seen the good Tua and the bad Tua, which is why they reportedly have strong interest in trading for veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t shown the consistency expected after Miami used a first-round choice in 2020 on him. He has a touchdown pass to Isaiah Ford but threw an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Durham Smythe.

The Dolphins were driving for tying points or go-ahead points, in field-goal range at the Atlanta 14, but Jaylinn Hawkins picked Tagovailoa with 36 seconds remaining in the half. The Falcons got a field goal before the half, with Younghoe Koo kicking a 36-yarder. Koo also had a 33-yarder in the first half.

The Falcons lead 13-7 at halftime as Matt Ryan has gone 16-of-20 for 166 yards and a touchdown. He hit Calvin Ridley for a 5-yard score.

Kyle Pitts has three catches for 75 yards, and Hayden Hurst has added three receptions for 35 yards.

Tagovailoa is 16-of-21 for 124 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In injury news, Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) is questionable to return.