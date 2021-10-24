Fletcher Cox: Defense not what it’s been, you can’t be as aggressive

Getty Images

Coaching changes are followed by scheme changes and the alterations to the defense in Philadelphia don’t seem to be a hit with veteran members of the team.

The Eagles are 2-5 under new head coach Nick Sirianni and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Raiders. The Raiders put up 442 yards in the win and quarterback Derek Carr went 31-of-34 for 323 yards.

Safety Rodney McLeod said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that “we just play what’s called” when asked about his confidence in the team’s defense. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who discussed his issues fitting into the new defense earlier this month, said that this year’s defense has sapped the unit’s aggressiveness.

“Honestly, it’s just not what it’s been,” Cox said, via John McMullen of SI.com. “You’ve got to play what’s being called. When you’re so used to playing aggressive the last however many years I’ve been playing, it’s just changed. You can’t be as aggressive.”

McLeod also said that “time is running out” for the Eagles and a failure to stop the bleeding in the coming weeks will likely lead to further roster changes that cut the remaining ties to more successful Eagles teams in the past.