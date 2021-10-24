Giants stretch lead to 12-3 on Dante Pettis TD

Getty Images

The Giants had a touchdown overturned on a replay review in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but history did not repeat itself inthe second half.

A lengthy review after wide receiver Dante Pettis was ruled to have scored on a 5-yard pass from Daniel Jones ultimately upheld the on-field ruling that he was not down before the ball crossed the plane. The Giants now lead 12-3.

It was the first touchdown of the year for Pettis and the first touchdown for anyone in Sunday’s game.

Pettis helped set up his score by moonlighting as a quarterback. He threw a 16-yard pass to quarterback Daniel Jones on a reprise of the Philly Special for the second completion in as many tries in his NFL career.

The Panthers have punted on their first two second half possessions and they have not scored since opening the game with a field goal.