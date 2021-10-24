Giants thump Panthers 25-3 for second win of season

Getty Images

The Giants couldn’t get much going offensively through the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but they came alive after halftime to power their way to their second win of the season.

Dante Pettis and Devontae Booker scored touchdowns while the Giants defense put the hammer down on Carolina in a 25-3 victory. The win moves the Giants to 2-5 on the season and drops the Panthers to 3-4 after they started the year with three straight wins.

It was 5-3 Giants at halftime, but things started to flow much more smoothly once Pettis was able to get into the end zone. The Giants scored on four straight possessions before running the clock out late in the game.

Carolina’s slide has taken place with running back Christian McCaffrey out of action with a hamstring injury and Sunday’s game was the latest in a string of poor outings for quarterback Sam Darnold. He was pulled from the game with the Panthers down 15-3 in the fourth quarter and ended the day 16-of-25 for 111 yards and an interception.

P.J. Walker took over and went 3-of-14 for 33 yards, so any attempt to provide a spark to the offense failed. Head coach Matt Rhule’s press conference should shed some light on whether there’s any chance that he’ll be back in the lineup against the Falcons next weekend.

Azeez Ojulari had 2.5 of the Giants’ five sacks and former Panther James Bradberry had the interception of Darnold. The Panthers picked up just eight first downs after driving for a field goal to open the game in a needed bounceback game for the Giants defense after back-to-back routs by the Cowboys and Rams the last two weeks.

Daniel Jones was 23-of-33 for 203 yards and the touchdown to Pettis, who also completed a 16-yard pass to the quarterback as the Giants used some trickery to get their offense going in the second half. They’ll be in Kansas City next Monday night for a game against a Chiefs team that looks a lot less imposing than it did when the schedule came out.