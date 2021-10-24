J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins revel in Cardinals’ 31-5 victory over the Texans

Getty Images

J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins remain two of the biggest stars in Houston Texans history, but they are a big part of the Cardinals now.

Neither had a huge hand in Sunday’s victory over their old team, but it likely didn’t feel any less satisfying.

Watt made one tackle and had a quarterback hit, and Hopkins caught seven passes for 53 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals beat the Texans easily, 31-5, after a slow start. The Cardinals won their seventh consecutive game to start the season, remaining the NFL’s lone unbeaten team with the Packers on deck Thursday night. The Packers have won six in a row after losing the season opener to the Saints.

It was the first 31-5 score in NFL history.

The Texans gained only 160 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per play. In the second half, Houston had three first downs and 77 yards on 26 plays. Tyrod Taylor can’t get back quick enough for the Texans as rookie Davis Mills was 23-of-32 for 135 yards. David Johnson, who was part of the trade of Hopkins from Houston to Arizona in the 2020 offseason, had 12 touches for 52 yards.

Kyler Murray took too many hits, getting sacked four times and hit five other times. He was shaken up briefly on a safety when Jacob Martin got away with grabbing Murray by the facemask to keep him in the end zone.

Murray went 20-of-28 for 261 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Zach Ertz and Christian Kirk each caught a touchdown from Murray in addition to Hopkins’ 1-yard touchdown catch.

Chase Edmonds rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries. Murray had six rushes for 10 yards.