Jared Goff: Lions are a lot better than our record shows

Getty Images

The Lions have the worst record in the NFL at 0-7, but quarterback Jared Goff says that doesn’t accurately reflect what kind of team they are.

After today’s closer-than-expected 28-19 loss to the Rams, Goff said he considers the Linos a better team than 0-7.

“We’re a lot better than our record shows,” Goff said. “I do feel we are a lot better than 0-7.”

There may be some truth to that. Two of the Lions’ losses came on last-second field goals, and they’ve been reasonably competitive in most of their other games, including today’s loss.

Still, the Lions are one of the worst teams in the NFL by any measure. And Goff’s poor play has been a big part of that.