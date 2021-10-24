Jason Pierre-Paul says he’s playing with fractured finger, torn rotator cuff

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has been a fixture on the injury report this season and he discussed the extent of his injuries after Sunday’s blowout win over the Bears.

Pierre-Paul said, via multiple reporters, that he is playing with a fractured finger and a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. He has been listed with injuries to his hand and shoulder.

The injuries didn’t keep Pierre-Paul from producing on Sunday. He had two sacks and a forced fumble in the 38-3 win.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin called Pierre-Paul “a different breed” for what he’s been able to do despite the injuries he’s dealing with this season. He’ll get a chance to rest up a bit when the Bucs hit their bye after next Sunday’s game against the Saints.