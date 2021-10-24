Jordan Hicks, Justin Britt, Chris Conley will play today

Getty Images

The Cardinals had three players they listed as questionable. All three will play.

Linebackers Jordan Hicks (toe, ankle), Devon Kennard (shoulder) and Tanner Vallejo (hand) are active.

The Cardinals’ inactives are quarterback Chris Streveler, receiver Andy Isabella, tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring) and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf).

Arizona will see the return of coach Kliff Kingsbury, who cleared COVID-19 protocols with a second negative test. He missed last week’s game.

But defensive players Chandler Jones, Zach Allen and Corey Peters remain on the COVID-19 list and won’t play today.

The Texans will have center Justin Britt (knee), receiver Nico Collins (foot) and receiver Chris Conley (neck). All were questionable and all are active.

The Texans’ inactives are quarterback Deshaun Watson, tight end Brevin Jordan, defensive back Jimmy Moreland, running back Scottie Phillips, offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey, receiver Davion Davis and defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson (back).