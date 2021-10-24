Kendrick Bourne throws TD, Pats up 7-0

Getty Images

The Patriots pulled out a trick play to get on the board early in Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne caught a backward pass from Mac Jones and then threw a forward pass to fellow wideout Nelson Agholor as Agholor ran open near the end zone. Agholor caught the pass for a 25-yard touchdown and the Patriots are up 7-0 after running four offensive plays.

Damien Harris had a 12-yard run to open the drive and tight end Jonnu Smith took a screen from Jones for 28 yards to set the stage for Bourne.

It was the first pass of Bourne’s NFL career and he joins Jakobi Meyers as wideouts who have shown off their arms this season.