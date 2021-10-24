Kliff Kingsbury has cleared COVID-19 protocols, will coach today

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocols, with two negative tests 24 hours apart. The team had to wait for the result of Sunday’s COVID-19 test to confirm his return.

He will be back on the sideline today for the Cardinals game against the Texans.

Kingsbury missed last week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and was asymptomatic.

The Cardinals, the NFL’s last undefeated team, didn’t miss Kingsbury as they beat the Browns 37-14 without him.

The Cardinals had defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers split the head coaching duties last week, and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler and assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple split the offensive play calling.