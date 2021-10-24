Kliff Kingsbury tested COVID negative Saturday, will coach today if he tests negative again

Getty Images

The Cardinals don’t know if head coach Kliff Kingsbury will coach them today, but he took a step in the right direction yesterday.

Kingsbury, who missed last week’s game because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That means if he tests negative again today, he can coach against the Texans.

Kingsbury is vaccinated and asymptomatic.

Last week the Cardinals had defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers split Kingsbury’s typical head coaching duties, and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler and assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple split the offensive play calling last week.