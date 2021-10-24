Kyler Murray insists he is OK after taking some big hits Sunday

Getty Images

Kyler Murray knows how to protect himself, rarely taking many big hits. The Texans, though, got some shots in on the quarterback, giving the Cardinals a scare early in the game.

Murray was sacked four times and hit five other times in the pocket. In addition, he took a vicious blow from Maliek Collins, who was cited for roughing the passer, and Murray was shaken up briefly on a safety when Jacob Martin got away with grabbing Murray by the facemask to keep him in the end zone.

Murray said he had a “little bruise, little dead leg for a second.”

“I took some shots today,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Murray went into the blue medical tent after Martin’s facemask grab, but Murray insisted afterward he has no ill effects from the illegal hit.

“For him to go in the tent, I think it brings a little awareness to everybody, a little panic,” receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “He’s tough. He bounced right back.”

The Cardinals have a quick turnaround, playing the Packers on Thursday night. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals will be smart with Murray at practice this week.