Kyler Murray shaken up on safety but remains in the game

USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are off to a slow start against the Texans.

Murray is 3-of-4 for 25 yards after three possessions and has two runs for minus-2 yards. He also has taken two sacks, one of which resulted in a safety and left Murray shaken up.

Jacob Martin had Murray trapped in the end zone, and with Murray trying to wiggle out while also protecting himself, Martin grabbed Murray’s facemask. Officials missed the penalty, ruling a safety.

Murray stayed on the ground but walked off under his own power. He briefly went into the blue medical tent before exiting to sit on the bench.

He returned to the game on the Cardinals’ next possession.

The Texans lead 5-0 only five seconds into the second quarter.