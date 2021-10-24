Lions pulling out all the stops, take early 10-3 lead over Rams

Getty Images

At 0-6, the Lions are going for broke against the 5-1 Rams.

And so far, it’s working.

Detroit built a 10-0 lead before Los Angeles even ran an offensive snap.

Opening the game with the ball, the Lions called a perfect play to counter the Rams’ blitz. Quarterback Jared Goff dropped back and hit running back D'Andre Swift on the left side and Swift did the rest, going 63 yards for a touchdown.

Then Detroit caught L.A. napping on a pair of special teams plays. The club executed a surprise onside kick, recovering the attempt to steal a possession. And then on fourth-and-7 at midfield, punter Jack Fox sent a pass to the left to cornerback Bobby Price for a first down.

The Lions didn’t try any funny business with their 37-yard, field-goal attempt, as Austin Seibert sent it through the uprights for a 10-0 lead.

Los Angeles moved down the field on its first drive but stalled in the red zone. Matt Gay’s 33-yard field goal cut Detroit’s lead to seven.