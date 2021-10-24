Lions, Texans GMs watched Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux in person on Saturday

Getty Images

Two general managers who might own the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft scouted one of the top prospects in person on Saturday.

Lions GM Brad Holmes and Texans GM Nick Caserio were at the Oregon-UCLA game scouting pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, according to the Oregonian.

Thibodeaux is regarded by many as the best player in next year’s draft. Although quarterbacks are usually the first overall picks, this year none of the top quarterbacks have separated from the pack as a No. 1 overall prospect, and so Thibodeaux could easily go first overall.

In Oregon’s win over UCLA, Thibodeaux had two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.