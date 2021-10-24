Matthew Stafford beats his old team, Rams move to 6-1 with 28-19 victory over Lions

Getty Images

The Lions pulled out several tricks, executing special teams plays that gave them extra opportunities.

They were in position to take a late lead with the ball on Los Angeles’ 12-yard line with 4:53 left.

But then the turnover problem reared its ugly head for Jared Goff once again.

On second-and-10, Goff was pressured up the middle by his former teammate Aaron Donald, which led to an errant pass for tight end T.J. Hockenson. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey undercut the route and picked the ball off, ending Detroit’s best chance for a comeback.

The Rams took off most of the clock with a four-minute drive and Matt Gay sent a field goal through the uprights with 1:03 left, giving Los Angeles a 28-19 win.

In this meeting between two teams that swapped quarterbacks in the offseason, the Rams came out a clear winner. But the Lions didn’t make it easy. In the first half, they came out with a surprise onside kick following a 63-yard touchdown. Then they executed their first of two fake punts on the day to keep the drive alive, going up 10-0.

But the Rams scored touchdowns on their second and third drives, going up 17-16 at halftime.

Los Angeles went down 19-17 late in the third quarter on an Austin Seibert 31-yard field goal. But Matthew Stafford connected with receiver Cooper Kupp for a 5-yard touchdown to take the lead back. Robert Woods took in a pop pass on a jet sweep for a two-point conversion.

Matthew Stafford finished 28-of-41 passing for 334 yards with three touchdowns against his old team. And receiver Cooper Kupp continued his stellar 2021 season, catching 10 passes for 156 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Robert Woods added six receptions for 70 yards and Van Jefferson had four cates for 43 yards with a touchdown.

Goff performed well in spurts, but the red-zone interception spoiled the day. He finished 22-of-36 for 268 yards with a touchdown and two picks. His final pass went off D’Andre Swift’s hands and into the arms of former teammate Nick Scott for a diving interception.

Swift also had a solid day, setting a career-high with 96 receiving yards. He took a screen 63 yards for a touchdown on the Lions’ opening drive.

Now at 6-1, the Rams go to Houston to play the 1-6 Texans in Week Eight.

Still winless at 0-7, the Lions will look for their first victory against the Eagles next week.