Miles Sanders carted to locker room

Eagles running back Miles Sanders got off to a good start in Las Vegas on Sunday, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be around to build on his early success.

Sanders stayed down after being tackled by Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman on a reception and eventually went to the sideline for an evaluation. He was then loaded onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

Sanders had four carries for 24 yards to help power the Eagles’ game-opening touchdown drive. He was up to 30 yards on six carries when he left the game.

Kenneth Gainwell, who scored that touchdown on a pass from Jalen Hurts, and Boston Scott are the other backs on the Eagles roster.

The Eagles are still up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

UPDATE 5:18 p.m. ET: Sanders is called questionable to return with an ankle injury.