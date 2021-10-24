MRI coming for Zach Wilson, Jets “feel good” initially

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was knocked out of Sunday’s 54-13 loss to the Patriots with a knee injury in the second quarter and head coach Robert Saleh gave a brief update on the first-round pick after the game.

Saleh said that Wilson will have an MRI on his knee to determine the extent of the injury. Saleh said that the first signs have been positive, although any proclamation about the rookie’s outlook will have to wait.

“Initially we feel good,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “But you never know.”

Wilson was 6-of-10 for 51 yards before getting hurt. Mike White made his first NFL regular season appearance in relief of Wilson. Josh Johnson is on the practice squad and is the only other quarterback currently in the organization.