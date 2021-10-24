NFL Week Seven early inactives: Preston Smith out, Whitney Mercilus active for Packers

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Whitney Mercilus is set to make his Packers debut on Sunday. Mercilus signed with the Packers after being released by the Texans this week and he is in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against Washington.

He’ll help fill the void left by Preston Smith. Smith is out with an oblique injury after being listed as questionable on Friday. Za'Darius Smith is on injured reserve and the thin group on the edge led to Mercilus’ signing.

Washington at Packers

Washington: T Samuel Cosmi, CB William Jackson, WR Curtis Samuel, G Brandon Scherff, WR Cam Sims, TE Jace Sternberger, DL Shaka Toney

Packers: CB Kevin King, DB Vernon Scott, T Dennis Kelly, DL Jack Heflin, LB Preston Smith

Chiefs at Titans

Chiefs: CB Deandre Baker, FB Michael Burton, LB Anthony Hitchens, OL Austin Blythe, T Prince Tega Wanogho, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Titans: DB Chris Jackson, S Amani Hooker, LB monty rice, LB John Simon, T Taylor Lewan, WR Chester Rogers, DE Amani Bledsoe

Panthers at Giants

Panthers: T Cameron Erving, DT Phil Hoskins, DE Darryl Johnson, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB Shaq Thompson, WR Terrace Marshall, FB Giovanni Ricci

Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard, CB Josh Jackson, CB Sam Beal, DT Danny Shelton

Jets at Patriots

Jets: TE Tyler Kroft, RB Tevin Coleman, LB C.J. Mosley, DL Jonathan Marshall, WR Jeff Smith, S Adrian Colbert

Patriots: LB Dont’a Hightower, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, TE Devin Asiasi, CB Shaun Wade, DE Ronnie Perkins, G Yasir Durant

Falcons at Dolphins

Falcons: QB Feleipe Franks, CB Kendall Sheffield, CB Avery Williams, LB Dorian Etheridge, DL John Cominsky, WR Frank Darby, DL Mike Pennel

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, CB Noah Igbinoghene, TE Hunter Long, DL John Jenkins, OL Greg Little, C Greg Mancz

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens: WR Sammy Watkins, RB Latavius Murray, S Ar'Darius Washington, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Broderick Washington

Bengals: DE Darius Hodge, CB Nick McCloud, DT Tyler Shelvin, WR Mike Thomas