P.J. Walker in, Sam Darnold out at quarterback for the Panthers

Getty Images

Sam Darnold‘s return to MetLife Stadium looked a lot like some of the games he played there as a member of the Jets and the Panthers have opted to go with a different quarterback as they try to erase a 15-3 Giants lead in the fourth quarter.

P.J. Walker took over at quarterback after a Graham Gano field goal extend the Giants lead to 12 points. Walker was 32-of-46 for 368 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions in four appearances last season.

The Panthers had six punts, a safety, and an interception in eight drives after opening the game with a field goal. Darnold was 16-of-25 for 111 yards to go with that interception.

Carolina has lost three straight since running back Christian McCaffrey‘s injury. This is looking like No. 4 and the bid to snap the streak might come with a different quarterback if Walker can show more than Darnold has shown in recent weeks.