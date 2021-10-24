Packers improve to 6-1 with win over Washington

Getty Images

The Packers are continuing to show that they’re one of the league’s elite teams. And Washington is continuing to show that last year’s playoff appearance was a fluke.

Green Bay dominated today, with Aaron Rodgers spreading the ball around effectively and throwing touchdown passes to Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard. It was a 24-10 victory that was never really in doubt in the second half.

Although the Packers were obliterated in Week One by the Saints, they’ve gone on a six-game winning streak since then. They’re now preparing to face the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football in a game that could have significant implications for the all-important bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Washington, which falls to 2-5, has been a mess this season. The Football Team won the NFC East last year, but that was one of the worst divisions in NFL history. This year the defense has significantly regressed, and although Taylor Heinicke has been fine by the standards of an inexperienced backup quarterback thrust into starting, he hasn’t done enough to win many games.

Rodgers, however, has won a lot of games. And the season that may prove to be his last in Green Bay is looking like it could be a very special season.