Panthers defense stands tough on goal line, but Giants get safety

Getty Images

The Giants got a short field for their second offensive possession against the Panthers and it looked like they’d be able to use it for a touchdown, but a replay review and the Panthers defense got in the way.

Replay showed that tight end Kyle Rudolph was out of bounds at the 1-yard-line after he was initially ruled to have scored a touchdown, which left the Giants with three chances to get the ball into the end zone. Devontae Booker was stuffed on the first, Daniel Jones threw an incompletion on the second, and Booker got stuffed again on fourth down to leave the Giants without any points.

The drive started on the Carolina 41-yard-line after Panthers punter Ryan Winslow rushed a kick in the face of an all-out Giants block attempt. They moved quickly to the edge of the end zone, but the failure to get it done once they were down there left them down 3-0.

Carolina took over on their 3-yard-line and Sam Darnold was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone on third down, so the defense was able to cut the lead to 3-2 early in the second quarter.