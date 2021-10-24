Patrick Mahomes cleared concussion protocol, says he feels “fine now”

Getty Images

The hit didn’t look good. Neither did Patrick Mahomes immediately after it.

But the Chiefs quarterback said after the game he is OK.

“I feel fine now,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Y’all saw the hit. I took my time getting up, but I felt fine. I did everything I needed to do to be here.”

The Titans had four sacks of Mahomes and hit him five other times in their 27-3 victory over the Chiefs.

With 8:19 remaining in the rout, Mahomes’ legs were wrapped up by Denico Autry as Jeffery Simmons‘ thigh accidentally caught Mahomes’ head as Mahomes was going to the ground. Mahomes passed concussion protocol after appearing woozy initially, but he did not return.

Coach Andy Reid said it was his decision not to put Mahomes back in the game.

Mahomes finished 20-of-35 for 206 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. He has thrown at least one interception in six consecutive games.

“He’s trying to make things happen,” Reid said. “We’re all part of it. I’ve got to dial better things.”

Mahomes called it “a disappointing day and a disappointing way to end it.”

While grateful Mahomes avoided serious injury, the Chiefs left with a couple of concerning injuries. Defensive lineman Chris Jones strained his groin, and safety Tyrann Mathieu has a rib injury.